Zion selected as All-Star reserve

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been named to the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

The distinction is the first of Williamson’s career, and he becomes just the tenth player in NBA history to be named an All-Star by age 20, joining Luka Dončić, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson. Williamson will be the fourth-youngest player to compete in the All-Star Game behind Bryant, James, and Johnson.

Williamson becomes the ninth player in franchise history to be named an All-Star, joining Jamal Mashburn, Baron Davis, Jamaal Magloire, Chris Paul (four times), David West (twice), Anthony Davis (six times), DeMarcus Cousins and Brandon Ingram.

Williamson was selected to the All-Star Game as a reserve, which was voted on by the head coaches of the Western Conference, who voted for seven players in his conference – two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position. The head coaches were not permitted to vote for players from their own teams. Joining Williamson as Western Conference reserves are Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Phoenix’s Chris Paul, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis.

The All-Star Game rosters will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft, where team captains Kevin Durant of the Nets and LeBron James of the Lakers will select from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. TNT will air the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. CST.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game will be played Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and televised by TNT.

