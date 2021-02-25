Advertisement

APD investigating homicide on Enterprise Road

APD is investigating a shooting at Enterprise Road
APD is investigating a shooting at Enterprise Road(AP)
By APD
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Enterprise Road around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

A victim who sustained gunshot wounds at this incident succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

