Biden orders increase in federal aid for Hurricane Laura recovery

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana and its local governments will only have to pay 10% of the cost of cleanup, fixing public buildings and other public expenses approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Hurricane Laura.

FEMA guidelines generally call for state and local governments to pay 25%. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said Monday that it has been notified that President Joe Biden ordered an increase in the federal share of public assistance payments.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says Biden’s action will improve the state’s ability to protect citizens by reducing the burden of Hurricane Laura emergency response and recovery work.

