Bonnette Auctions announces March 6 auction

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Bonnette Auctions) - Per order of the Rapides Parish Police Jury, Grant, Natchitoches, and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Departments, City of Alexandria hundreds of items will be sold to the public on Saturday, March 6 at 9:00 a.m.

The large liquidation features tools, welding machines, office furniture, and vehicles including cars, pickups, police cruisers as well as boats, buses, trailers, tractors, garbage trucks, bucket and grapple trucks, vac trucks, dump trucks, dozers, backhoes, farm and construction equipment. Recreational equipment to be sold includes four-wheelers, mowers, etc.

All of these items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price, as there are no reserves on the items. The public is invited to preview their potential purchases Friday, March 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the auction site: 3804 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria, LA. Bonnette Auctions, who will be conducting the auction, is offering online bidding to make it more convenient for those unable to attend the live auction in person.

Auctioneers Note: “This a great opportunity for the public to get some good deals,” Barbara Bonnette.

Photos, item descriptions and online bidding instructions are available at www.BonnetteAuctions.com. Barbara Bonnette is available to answer your questions at 318-443-6614.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Bonnette Auctions. All rights reserved.