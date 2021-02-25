Advertisement

City of DeRidder seeks quotes for cleanup, removal of stumps at P.W. West Park

Tree damage in Alexandria, Louisiana
Tree damage in Alexandria, Louisiana(KALB)
By City of DeRidder
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the City of DeRidder:

The City of DeRidder is seeking quotes for the cleanup and removal of stumps in the city-owned P.W. West Park.

A request for quote (RFQ) was issued Feb. 25, 2021. Quotes, related information and paperwork should be received no later than 4 p.m. March 4, 2021.

This solicitation will result in the selection of a qualified and experienced firm to remove and lawfully dispose of a large volume of disaster-generated tree stumps from the park, resulting from a severe storm that occurred Aug. 26, 2020.

Quotes are sought for stump grinding or stump removal, or both.

The city seeks a firm that can perform this work in a timely, cost-effective manner.

“The successful Contractor(s) must be capable of assembling, directing and managing a work force that can complete the tree stump removal operations in a maximum of 45 days.”

For more information, including the complete RFQ package, scope of work, requirements, instructions on submitting and more, visit https://www.cityofderidder.org/541/Open-Contracts.

Questions about the RFQ  and process can be directed to Ashley Craddock, Director of Community Service, at 337-462-8900 or by e-mail at acraddock@cityofderidder.org.

