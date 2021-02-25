Advertisement

Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19

Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone...
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19 following a positive test by a member of her and husband Garth Brooks’ team, according to a representative for the duo.

A social media post states Yearwood and Brooks are in quarantine.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks confirmed. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – currently quarantining at home on the heels of a recent positive Covid test by a...

Posted by Garth Brooks on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The post said the severe winter weather in Tennessee prevented Yearwood and Brooks from being tested until almost a week after their initial exposure.

Brooks says he will be out of the spotlight and not doing things like his weekly Facebook stream for a while while Yearwood recovers.

“Anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together,” he said.

Brooks said Yearwood is dealing with symptoms, however, and welcomes any prayers or good thoughts anyone wants to send her way.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road...
REPORTS: Tiger Woods was headed to meet Drew Brees before rollover crash
A vehicle crashed into the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria on February 23.
Vehicle crashes into Alexandria post office, employee injured
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate
I-49 southbound closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to multi-vehicle accident
Funeral service held for Destiny Compton

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden lifts Trump-era ban blocking legal immigration to US
State lawmakers ask public school districts to help pay for broadband expansion
Plumbing companies experiencing backlogs due to winter storms
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’
A Pineville Elementary teacher receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pineville Elementary School teachers and staff get COVID-19 vaccines