Demon TV to replay Northwestern State’s bout with Stephen F. Austin

NSU forward Dalin Williams challenges a shot in Wednesday's loss to Stephen F. Austin.
NSU forward Dalin Williams challenges a shot in Wednesday's loss to Stephen F. Austin.(Credit: Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Matt Vines
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
The following was released to KALB Sports by NSU Athletics:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - NSU TV will begin replaying Wednesday’s 83-57 loss against Stephen F. Austin.  

The games will air beginning at 12 a.m. and play consecutively at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and then again Saturday at 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Jovan Zelenbaba scored a career-high 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, but the Lumberjacks controlled the paint in the SFA win.  

NSU TV is available on channel 22 on SuddenLink cable in Natchitoches.  

The replays are produced by NSU TV General Manager Davey Antilley and features the calls of announcer Patrick Netherton on the Demon Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 NSU Athletics. All rights reserved.

