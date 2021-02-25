Feb. 27 is registration deadline for March 20 elections in Louisiana

(KSLA) — People in Louisiana have until Saturday to go online and register to vote in time for the March 20 elections, the secretary of state’s office says.

This also is the deadline for registered voters to make changes to their registration.

A Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana special ID card is required to register or amend registrations electronically.

Click here to register to vote or check your registration.

Early voting for the March 20 elections will be conducted March 6 and March 8-13. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m each day.

