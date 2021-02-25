Feds approve I-10 widening from 415 to split

The following information is from The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday, Feb. 25 that the I-10 reconstruction and widening project in Baton Rouge has gotten federal approval.

“This is a significant accomplishment in moving this much-needed project forward,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Past efforts to make these necessary improvements have never reached this stage, and it’s a testament to this administration, the local, state and federal officials, and the hard-working staff of DOTD that we have reached this milestone.”

The Department can move forward with purchasing right-of-way and begin the design process.

In November, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that Kiewit/Boh, a joint venture, has been selected as the contractor for phase one of the I-10 widening project from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to Essen Lane on I-10 and I-12 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Phase one of the project is from just west of Washington St. to Essen Lane on I-10 and I-12, which has an estimated construction cost of $716 million.

Kiewit/Boh, AJV, was one of four proposers who submitted letters of interest earlier this year, as well as one of three who submitted statements of qualifications, as part of an innovative delivery process called CMAR, construction management at risk.

Each of the three teams were comprised of nationally known contractors and each one had a strong presence of Louisiana companies. CMAR uses a design professional who is engaged by DOTD for professional pre-design or design services, or both. DOTD contracts separately with a CMAR contractor to engage in the pre-construction and construction phases. The selection team included two private sector representatives.

It is anticipated that construction on phase one of the widening project could begin by the First Quarter of 2023.

A substantial part of the project will be funded using Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds, which are also known as GARVEE bonds.

A minimum of $360 million of GARVEE proceeds will go toward construction of this phase. Additional contributions include $12 million from the City of Baton Rouge-Parish of East Baton Rouge Government and $24 million through the Capital Region Planning Commission (CRPC).

“We value our partnership with City-Parish government and the many other local governments that comprise CRPC; we very much appreciate their participation in a project that is so critical to this region,” continued Wilson.

Improvements on this decades-old corridor have already begun with the opening of the Terrace St. off-ramp and projects currently in delivery include the KCS Bridge Replacement at Acadian and the design build project for the College Drive Flyover, which is expected to begin before the summer.

