Gov. Edwards says his Louisiana budget proposal free of cuts

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he’ll propose a state budget for next year that avoids cuts despite the coronavirus pandemic, while also giving modest pay raises to public school teachers and new money to colleges.

The Democratic governor provided a broad outline to reporters of the state operating budget his administration will unveil in greater detail Friday at a joint House and Senate budget hearing.

Federal aid and improving tax collections will close the gap in the financial year starting July 1.

Edwards also says he’ll recommend that lawmakers give a $400 salary increase to K-12 public school teachers and $200 to support staff and additional money to higher education.

