Grambling Tigers aim for fast start with help of returners

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KALB) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football returns to action Saturday, February 27, excluding the Grambling Tigers. However, the extra week to prepare for Week 1 with countless returners is giving the G-Men the confidence to have a better start to their season.

“The talent we return is definitely a benefit,” head coach Broderick Fobbs said. “Guys like Geremy Hickbottom at quarterback, Lyndemian Brooks, and more are why we have a lot of confidence in our team’s success. We know who our playmakers are and since they’ve been in our offense for a number of years, it’s up to us to exaggerate their strengths. ”

The Tigers first game will be held March 6 at home against Jackson State at 12 p.m.

