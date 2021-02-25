Grilling safety tips for warm weather

DRY CREEK, La. (KPLC) - As the weather warms up and people start venturing outside to fire up the grill its important to make sure you’re cooking safely.

So, if you’ve just bought a grill or just need a refresher course the Beauregard Parish Fire District 3 has some quick tips for grilling.

Keep your grill at least 10 feet away from your house. Farther is even better. This includes portions attached to your house like carports, garages, and porches. Grills should not be used underneath wooden overhangs either, as the fire could flare up into the structure above. This applies to both charcoal and gas grills.

Clean your grill regularly. If you allow grease and fat to build up on your grill, they provide more fuel for a fire. Grease is a major source of flare-ups.

Check for gas leaks. You can make sure no gas is leaking from your gas grill by making a solution of half liquid dish soap and half water and rubbing it on the hoses and connections. Then, turn the gas on with the grill lid open. If the soap forms large bubbles, that’s a sign that the hoses have tiny holes or that the connections are not tight enough.

Keep decorations away from your grill. Decorations like hanging baskets, pillows, and umbrellas look pretty AND provide fuel for a fire. To make matters worse, today’s décor is mostly made of artificial fibers that burn fast and hot, making this tip even more important.

Keep a spray bottle of water handy. That way, if you have a minor flare-up you can spray it with the water to instantly calm it. The bonus of this tip is that water won’t harm your food, so dinner won’t be ruined.