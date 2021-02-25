Advertisement

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries presents proposals for upcoming hunting seasons

(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hunters can now begin to mark their calendars for the upcoming hunting season.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the dates for the opening and closing of the hunting season for both archery and firearm.

LWDF discussed some of the proposed changes to the regulations for the hunting season. Public comment will be accepted through March 4 on any of the proposals at the monthly meetings or can be sent to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, at ttuma@wlf.la.gov.

A full list of the rules and regulations can be found on LDWF’s website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road...
REPORTS: Tiger Woods was headed to meet Drew Brees before rollover crash
A vehicle crashed into the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria on February 23.
Vehicle crashes into Alexandria post office, employee injured
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate
I-49 southbound closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to multi-vehicle accident
Funeral service held for Destiny Compton

Latest News

Plumbing companies experiencing backlogs due to winter storms
Colfax Elementary Storm Damage
Colfax Elementary moves classrooms due to storm damage
State lawmakers ask public school districts to help pay for broadband expansion
Colfax Elementary moves Classrooms due to Storm Damage