Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries presents proposals for upcoming hunting seasons

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hunters can now begin to mark their calendars for the upcoming hunting season.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the dates for the opening and closing of the hunting season for both archery and firearm.

LWDF discussed some of the proposed changes to the regulations for the hunting season. Public comment will be accepted through March 4 on any of the proposals at the monthly meetings or can be sent to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, at ttuma@wlf.la.gov.

A full list of the rules and regulations can be found on LDWF’s website.

