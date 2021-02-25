Advertisement

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ will hit Paramount+ even sooner

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Paramount Pictures is joining other major Hollywood studios in slashing the traditional 90-day theatrical window.

ViacomCBS on Wednesday announced that the studio’s films, including “Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place Part II,” will go to its fledgling Paramount+ streaming service after 45 days in theaters.

Actors Tom Cruise, right, and Hayley Atwell perform during the shooting of the film Mission...
Actors Tom Cruise, right, and Hayley Atwell perform during the shooting of the film Mission Impossible 7, by Christopher McQuarrie, in Rome, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.(Andrew Medichini | AP)

“A Quiet Place Part II” and “Mission: Impossible 7” have both been delayed several times and are both currently scheduled to open in the fall.

Although in the past theater owners have insisted upon exclusive 90-day theatrical windows, most have had to compromise to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Paramount+ launches March 4.

