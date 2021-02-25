‘Mission: Impossible 7’ will hit Paramount+ even sooner
Published: Feb. 24, 2021
(AP) - Paramount Pictures is joining other major Hollywood studios in slashing the traditional 90-day theatrical window.
ViacomCBS on Wednesday announced that the studio’s films, including “Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place Part II,” will go to its fledgling Paramount+ streaming service after 45 days in theaters.
“A Quiet Place Part II” and “Mission: Impossible 7” have both been delayed several times and are both currently scheduled to open in the fall.
Although in the past theater owners have insisted upon exclusive 90-day theatrical windows, most have had to compromise to stay afloat during the pandemic.
Paramount+ launches March 4.
