‘Mission: Impossible 7’ will hit Paramount+ even sooner

Paramount Pictures is joining other major Hollywood studios in slashing the traditional 90-day theatrical window.

ViacomCBS on Wednesday announced that the studio’s films, including “Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place Part II,” will go to its fledgling Paramount+ streaming service after 45 days in theaters.

“A Quiet Place Part II” and “Mission: Impossible 7” have both been delayed several times and are both currently scheduled to open in the fall.

Although in the past theater owners have insisted upon exclusive 90-day theatrical windows, most have had to compromise to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Paramount+ launches March 4.

