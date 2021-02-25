Advertisement

Pineville Elementary School teachers and staff get COVID-19 vaccines

By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Across Louisiana, teachers are starting to get their COVID-19 vaccines. School boards and districts are partnering with school-based health clinics, local pharmacies or hospitals to distribute vaccines to teachers and staff.

Pineville Elementary School began vaccinations on Wednesday, February 24 and used their school’s clinic to vaccinate teachers and staff. Teachers said it’s been a challenge teaching during the pandemic, and they are getting vaccinated to help get back to normal.

Nurse Practitioner Amanda James works at Pineville Elementary School’s clinic and said the vaccinations went smoothly. Teachers said they wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine to be protected, keep everyone safe and get back to normal.

“Teachers are a vital part of our society,” James said. “They’re raising the next generation so making sure the ones who want to be vaccinated have the chance to get it...I think that’s great that they’re offering it in the schools.”

Along with Rapides, Grant and Vernon parishes started vaccinating teachers and staff too. Avoyelles and Allen Parish superintendents said they’re waiting on vaccines to come in to start group vaccinations.

According to James, on their first day, Pineville Elementary School’s clinic vaccinated 16 teachers and staff.

