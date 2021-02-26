Alexandria police chief search still underway

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall has said that he wants to take his time and get the right person for the vacant position of police chief.

As we reported a few weeks ago, the Civil Service Board accepted eight applications at its last meeting. A civil service test will take place March 4. Those who make the grade will head to the next round, where the Hall Administration conducts interviews.

The mayor said it’s important he gets the right fit. He also said there are currently six Alexandria police cadets in the Regional Training Academy, and they’re actively recruiting for new officers.

Earlier this week, the City Council approved a pay study to look at officer and firefighter pay. Hall says it’s a top priority as the city works to reduce crime.

