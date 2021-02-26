Advertisement

Alexandria Zoo plans to reopen on March 12

The Alexandria Zoo will reopen March 12
The Alexandria Zoo will reopen March 12(KALB)
By KALB staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Mayor Jeff Hall has announced that the Alexandria Zoo will be reopening on March 12, 2021.

It’s the first Alexandria facility to reopen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The zoo will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at first. Then, as COVID-19 conditions improve, the zoo will gradually open more frequently. The number of people who can enter the zoo at a time will be limited.

This is a breaking news update. We will provide more information on this story as we learn more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a shooting at Enterprise Road
APD investigating homicide on Enterprise Road
Pollock woman killed in Grant Parish crash
Louisiana State Police
Missing autistic teen from Vidalia area located
Nicholas Alexander Gonzaque
Former Cenla educator accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries presents proposals for upcoming hunting seasons

Latest News

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jamabalaya Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jamabalaya Forecast
Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon donations surpass $40,000
Children's Miracle Network Mediathon donations surpass $40,000
Pollock woman killed in Grant Parish crash