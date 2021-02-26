Alexandria Zoo plans to reopen on March 12
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Mayor Jeff Hall has announced that the Alexandria Zoo will be reopening on March 12, 2021.
It’s the first Alexandria facility to reopen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The zoo will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at first. Then, as COVID-19 conditions improve, the zoo will gradually open more frequently. The number of people who can enter the zoo at a time will be limited.
This is a breaking news update. We will provide more information on this story as we learn more.
