Alexis Dyer serves as a dominating factor for Oak Hill through freshman season

ELMER, La. (KALB) - Under the camera lights, Oak Hill freshman Alexis Dyer might be shy. However, on the basketball court her play talks for her.

“I think there’s just a different side of me that comes out,” Dyer said.

The 5-9 center led the team with 11 double-doubles and averaged 15 points and ten rebounds a game through the 2020-2021 season.

“She’s young but we leaned on her a lot this year,” head coach Kaci West said. “I saw her talent as a seventh-grader. This is a kid who went to sign up for all-boys camps and just does everything to be the best in her sport, so I knew she would be special for us.”

Dyer showed her capability over the years but the difference has always been consistency.

“Last year, she might have had a 20 point game, but when we play a team that’s decent she’ll have a two-point game,” West said. “This year it’s been consistently 15 to 20 points a game. She has a chance to really be great”

Greatness is what Alexis Dyer is striving for. In fact, she still signs up for boys camps in the offseason to help her take her game to a different level.

“I was told that I needed to step up and do my best in every game, so that’s what I do,” Dyer said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.