Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon donations surpass $40,000
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Throughout the day on Thursday, Feb. 25, your local station was broadcasting live from the Cenla Broadcasting Headquarters as part of the annual effort to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network of Central Louisiana. Javonti Thomas was at the mediathon and wraps up the day’s success.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.