Death of inmate being investigated in Natchitoches

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Feb. 25.

NPSO says they found Vernell Brooks, 38, of Natchitoches, unresponsive in his cell around midnight.

Brooks was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where all attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.  An autopsy was then ordered to determine the cause of death.

According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, investigators from the Corrections and Criminal Investigations Bureaus, along with Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office, are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Copyright 2021 KALB and NPSO. All rights reserved.

