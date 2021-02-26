Girls’ basketball quarterfinal scores
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball quarterfinal games that happened on Thursday, February 25.
DIVISION III
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|84
|Menard
|41
CLASS B
|Bell City
|44
|Anacoco
|43
|Glenmora
|Florien
|Midland
|41
|Fairview
|92
CLASS C
|Summerfield
|23
|Reeves
|53
|Hornbeck
|Plainview
|Evans
|38
|Hicks
|63
CLASS 1A
|Elton
|31
|Northwood
|52
CLASS 2A
|Rosepine
|Amite
|Avoyelles Charter
|56
|Lakeview
|54
