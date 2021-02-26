Advertisement

Girls’ basketball quarterfinal scores

(KALB)
By KALB Sports
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball quarterfinal games that happened on Thursday, February 25.

DIVISION III

St. Thomas Aquinas84Menard41

CLASS B

Bell City44Anacoco43
GlenmoraFlorien
Midland41Fairview92

CLASS C

Summerfield23Reeves53
HornbeckPlainview
Evans38Hicks63

CLASS 1A

Elton31Northwood52

CLASS 2A

RosepineAmite
Avoyelles Charter56Lakeview54

