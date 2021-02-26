Girls’ basketball quarterfinal scores

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball quarterfinal games that happened on Thursday, February 25.

DIVISION III

St. Thomas Aquinas 84 Menard 41

CLASS B

Bell City 44 Anacoco 43 Glenmora Florien Midland 41 Fairview 92

CLASS C

Summerfield 23 Reeves 53 Hornbeck Plainview Evans 38 Hicks 63

CLASS 1A

Elton 31 Northwood 52

CLASS 2A

Rosepine Amite Avoyelles Charter 56 Lakeview 54

