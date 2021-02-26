Advertisement

Lee Street Riot: new marker being placed in downtown Alexandria

The marker will stand at the spot where the riot started in 1942 in front of the old Ritz Theater.
A new marker will be placed in downtown Alexandria.
A new marker will be placed in downtown Alexandria.(KALB)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new marker is being placed in downtown Alexandria. The marker, which will be placed at 819 Lee Street, will honor African American soldiers.

A few months ago, we reported that a local historian, Michael Wynne, believes a number of African American soldiers were killed and buried in a mass grave that’s now home to Holly Oak Cemetery.

To uncover the truth, four nationally known researchers, including Dr. Douglas Bristol and Dr. David Holt from the University of Mississippi, brought a penetrating radar device to the cemetery.

For several hours, the experts took photos using the device, flagging any spots of interest for future reference. They found two areas where there could be a mass grave.

In honor of Black History Month, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall unveiled the marker Friday, and announced where it will be placed.

Wynne says the marker will be a great way to honor those forgotten soldiers.

“This marker is not only a remembrance in honoring the soldiers who were injured and who may have died way back on January 10th, 1942. It’s also a remembrance to all of us, every time we see the marker, that we need to be better people, we need to be people who remember that we’re all equal, that we’re all together in this, and that we can do a better job with race relations.”

Michael Wynne, Central Louisiana Historian

The marker will stand at the spot where the riot started in 1942 in front of the old Ritz Theater. You should be able to see it next week.

Click here to learn more about the Lee Street Riot of 1942.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a shooting at Enterprise Road
APD investigating homicide on Enterprise Road
Pollock woman killed in Grant Parish crash
Louisiana State Police
Missing autistic teen from Vidalia area located
Nicholas Alexander Gonzaque
Former Cenla educator accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries presents proposals for upcoming hunting seasons

Latest News

Boil advisories for Cenla
Julie Blalock
Julie Blalock
Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria police chief search still underway
Stacy Blomquist
Stacy Blomquist