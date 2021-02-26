Advertisement

LSU moves to No. 2 in 2022 football recruiting rankings

A detailed view of an LSU Tigers helmet.
A detailed view of an LSU Tigers helmet.(Aaron M. Sprecher | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The recruiting service 247 Sports re-ranked the 2022 class this week, and that no doubt helped the LSU Tigers.

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard moved from a 4-star to a 5-star, and that was also the case for Neville offensive tackle Will Campbell. Both are LSU commits in the 2022 class. Those along with some other LSU commits being re-ranked, bumped LSU to the No. 2 spot in the team recruiting rankings. Right now, Ohio State holds the top spot.

LSU is also No. 2 in Rivals 2022 recruiting rankings.

The LSU 2022 class currently sits at 10 commits. Seven of those 10 hail from the state of Louisiana. The Tigers have offers out to 19 kids from “The Boot” in the class of ’22.

Here’s the full list of LSU 2022 commits:

  • QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas
  • OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville
  • WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman
  • OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman
  • CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana
  • WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr
  • OL Lucas Taylor, 4-star, Mobile, AL
  • CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA
  • WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport
  • CB Marcus Scott, 3-star, The Woodlands, TX

