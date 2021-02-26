LSU moves to No. 2 in 2022 football recruiting rankings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The recruiting service 247 Sports re-ranked the 2022 class this week, and that no doubt helped the LSU Tigers.

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard moved from a 4-star to a 5-star, and that was also the case for Neville offensive tackle Will Campbell. Both are LSU commits in the 2022 class. Those along with some other LSU commits being re-ranked, bumped LSU to the No. 2 spot in the team recruiting rankings. Right now, Ohio State holds the top spot.

LSU is also No. 2 in Rivals 2022 recruiting rankings.

The LSU 2022 class currently sits at 10 commits. Seven of those 10 hail from the state of Louisiana. The Tigers have offers out to 19 kids from “The Boot” in the class of ’22.

Here’s the full list of LSU 2022 commits:

QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas

OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville

WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman

OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman

CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana

WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr

OL Lucas Taylor, 4-star, Mobile, AL

CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA

WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport

CB Marcus Scott, 3-star, The Woodlands, TX

