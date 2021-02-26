New Orleans easing COVID restrictions following decrease in new cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beginning Friday, February 26, the City of New Orleans will ease some restrictions in the city’s modified Phase 2.

City officials say in the last month they have seen a sustained decrease in case counts, transmission rates and positivity rates. This will allow officials to relax some restrictions.

Under the new eased guidelines, indoor gathering sizes have increased to 75 people and outdoor gatherings have increased to 150 people with limits at tables now up to 15. Indoor stadium capacity has also increased to 15 percent and outdoor stadium capacity has been increased to 25 percent.

The new guidelines went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday morning.

To read a full layout of the city’s COVID-19 guidelines and the data trends for Orleans Parish, visit ready.nola.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.