Organization former known as CLEDA announces rebrand as Louisiana Central

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Louisiana Central) - The Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance (CLEDA) announced on Friday the launch of Louisiana Central as a new brand for both the organization and region.

Pointing to thirty years of net population loss, Louisiana Central’s leaders want a new way of talking about and creating the region’s future.

“This new brand strategy gives us a point to rally for change. Along with our partners, we want to engage every parish and municipality throughout the region in open conversations of purpose, intent, and an authentic trajectory of success!” said, Larkin Simpson, Executive Vice President.

Louisiana Central is redoubling efforts to recruit and develop industry, support entrepreneurs, better link educational outcomes with job opportunities and implement Blue Sky initiatives with far-reaching consequences.

“The rebranding is our planting a flag and claiming our willingness to do things differently and achieve greater results,” says Bahia Nightengale, Executive Director for Farm and Food.

