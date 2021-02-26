Pollock woman killed in Grant Parish crash

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pollock woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 167 at the intersection of Highway 8 on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Around 12:30 p.m., Nelson Bordelon, 86, was traveling westbound on HWY 8 with a passenger, Betty Coleman, 92. At the intersection with HWY 167, Bordelon failed to properly clear the intersection before proceeding. As a result, he entered the northbound travel lanes of HWY 167 and was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Bordelon and Coleman sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and refused treatment.

Later, Louisiana State Police learned that Coleman had succumbed to her injuries.

