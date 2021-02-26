Advertisement

Pollock woman killed in Grant Parish crash

(AP Images)
By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pollock woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 167 at the intersection of Highway 8 on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Around 12:30 p.m., Nelson Bordelon, 86, was traveling westbound on HWY 8 with a passenger, Betty Coleman, 92. At the intersection with HWY 167, Bordelon failed to properly clear the intersection before proceeding. As a result, he entered the northbound travel lanes of HWY 167 and was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Bordelon and Coleman sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and refused treatment.

Later, Louisiana State Police learned that Coleman had succumbed to her injuries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Alexander Gonzaque
Former Cenla educator accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
APD is investigating a shooting at Enterprise Road
APD investigating homicide on Enterprise Road
Ronald Griffith
Natchitoches man arrested following discovery of decomposing body at fire scene
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate
Funeral service held for Destiny Compton

Latest News

Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon donations surpass $40,000
Children's Miracle Network Mediathon donations surpass $40,000
Death of inmate being investigated in Natchitoches
Louisiana State Police
Missing autistic teen from Vidalia area located