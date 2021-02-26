Victim identified from Enterprise Road homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crime Stoppers has identified the victim who was fatally shot on Enterprise Road on February 25.

Lentavius Hall had been transported from the scene to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at 1305 Enterprise Road around 3 a.m. on Thursday. If anyone has any information, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

