Arrest made in ATM burglaries of two businesses

Bryan Allen Cook, 36, of Otis, has been arrested in connection with two ATM burglaries from December 2020.(RPSO)
By RPSO
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - An arrest has been made in the investigation of two burglary incidents that occurred at businesses in the Sieper and Gardener areas in December 2020.

Bryan Allen Cook, 36 of Otis, was arrested by the Jasper (Texas) Police Department on Feb. 5. Cook returned to Rapides Parish on Feb. 9. and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for two counts of simple burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property under $1,000 and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Detectives indicated the ATMs located inside the businesses were the target of the burglaries. Cook also allegedly stole a vehicle, using it to commit the crimes. He allegedly burned the vehicle following the second incident in an attempt to conceal his involvement in the crimes.

Cook was released on Feb. 11 after posting a $15,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

