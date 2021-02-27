Boys’ basketball bi-district scores

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from the boys’ high school basketball bi-district games that happened on Friday, February 26.

Natchitoches Central 67, Lafayette 52

ASH 76, Chalmette 53

Northwest 59, Marksville 53

Rapides 75, North Caddo 70

Edna Karr 55, Tioga 20

South Beauregard 60, Buckeye 36

Morris Jeff Community 95, Avoyelles Public Charter 60

Many 71, Pickering 24

Avoyelles 48, Jonesboro-Hodge 42

Block 60, Delta Charter 46

Simpson 78, Georgetown 33

Kilbourne 68, Evans 62

Phoenix 77, Hicks 53

Ringgold 50, Montgomery 40

Northside Christian 60, University Academy 45

