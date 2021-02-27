Boys’ basketball bi-district scores
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from the boys’ high school basketball bi-district games that happened on Friday, February 26.
- Natchitoches Central 67, Lafayette 52
- ASH 76, Chalmette 53
- Northwest 59, Marksville 53
- Rapides 75, North Caddo 70
- Edna Karr 55, Tioga 20
- South Beauregard 60, Buckeye 36
- Morris Jeff Community 95, Avoyelles Public Charter 60
- Many 71, Pickering 24
- Avoyelles 48, Jonesboro-Hodge 42
- Block 60, Delta Charter 46
- Simpson 78, Georgetown 33
- Kilbourne 68, Evans 62
- Phoenix 77, Hicks 53
- Ringgold 50, Montgomery 40
- Northside Christian 60, University Academy 45
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.