Boys’ basketball bi-district scores

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from the boys’ high school basketball bi-district games that happened on Friday, February 26.

  • Natchitoches Central 67, Lafayette 52
  • ASH 76, Chalmette 53
  • Northwest 59, Marksville 53
  • Rapides 75, North Caddo 70
  • Edna Karr 55, Tioga 20
  • South Beauregard 60, Buckeye 36
  • Morris Jeff Community 95, Avoyelles Public Charter 60
  • Many 71, Pickering 24
  • Avoyelles 48, Jonesboro-Hodge 42
  • Block 60, Delta Charter 46
  • Simpson 78, Georgetown 33
  • Kilbourne 68, Evans 62
  • Phoenix 77, Hicks 53
  • Ringgold 50, Montgomery 40
  • Northside Christian 60, University Academy 45

