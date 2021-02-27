Advertisement

Futrell Street homicide investigation

Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

Alexandria, La. (February 27, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4600 block of Futrell Street around 11:45 p.m. last night. The victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound during this incident. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

