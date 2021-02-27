Advertisement

Grant High Student Nominated to Congress of Future Medical Leaders

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - High School Freshman, Kaitlyn Maxwell, has been nominated as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

As a first-year high school student Kaitlyn Maxwell was surprised when she received a letter in the mail from Harvard University, but it wasn’t a complete mistake. Kaitlyn says she listed Harvard as a potential option for college when students were asked to fill out a questionnaire, but it was kind of a joke. “I needed a third college to write down so I just put down Harvard,” she says.

Kaitlyn excels in school and aspires to be a surgeon. Her achievements and academic excellence is what led to her nomination to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. As a Delegate, she’ll have the opportunity to attend a virtual convention. The convention will give her, and other students across the country, to be mentored by top medical leaders and earn a college credit. Her credit will be from Harvard.

Since she’s only a freshman, she says she has a lot of time to figure out where she wants to college. But now, Harvard may not be a joke after all. “If Harvard comes around in the picture... we may just go!”

