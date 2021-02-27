NOPD: Tulane Police Officer shot and killed while escourting suspect from Carver HS basketball game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a Tulane Police Officer has died following a shooting at George Washington High School Friday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Higgins Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, they found an officer suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. The officer was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.

According to investigators, the suspect attempted to enter the Carver High School basketball game when he was stopped by a staff member. After hearing the altercation, the officer intervened and escorted the suspect out of the building. Once outside of the building, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the officer in the chest.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the officer, who has not been identified, was a Tulane Police Officer and a reserve officer with the City Court Constable.

In a tweet, Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman shared his sympathy for the family of the officer.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of the the deputy constable killed tonight in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the 2nd City Court Constable at this difficult time. — Sheriff Gusman (@SheriffGusman) February 27, 2021

Ferguson says a person who is believed to be involved in the incident has been detained.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

