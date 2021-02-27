Advertisement

NOPD: Tulane Police Officer shot and killed while escourting suspect from Carver HS basketball game

A law enforcement officer has died following a shooting in the Desire neighborhood.
A law enforcement officer has died following a shooting in the Desire neighborhood.(WVUE)
By WVUE
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a Tulane Police Officer has died following a shooting at George Washington High School Friday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Higgins Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, they found an officer suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. The officer was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.

According to investigators, the suspect attempted to enter the Carver High School basketball game when he was stopped by a staff member. After hearing the altercation, the officer intervened and escorted the suspect out of the building. Once outside of the building, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the officer in the chest.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the officer, who has not been identified, was a Tulane Police Officer and a reserve officer with the City Court Constable.

In a tweet, Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman shared his sympathy for the family of the officer.

Ferguson says a person who is believed to be involved in the incident has been detained.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pollock woman killed in Grant Parish crash
APD is investigating a shooting at Enterprise Road
APD investigating homicide on Enterprise Road
Louisiana State Police
Missing autistic teen from Vidalia area located
Nicholas Alexander Gonzaque
Former Cenla educator accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards requests major disaster declaration for severe winter weather from Pres. Biden
Oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico
Oil prices, Middle East tensions and Louisiana
Bryan Allen Cook, 36, of Otis, has been arrested in connection with two ATM burglaries from...
Arrest made in ATM burglaries of two businesses
Jason Scott Hart, 35, of Boyce, was arrested for the Jan. 22 armed robbery of a Boyce business.
RPSO arrests Boyce man in connection with January armed robbery