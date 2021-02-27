Advertisement

RPSO arrests Boyce man in connection with January armed robbery

Jason Scott Hart, 35, of Boyce, was arrested for the Jan. 22 armed robbery of a Boyce business.
By RPSO
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) has made an arrest in the investigation of a Jan. 22 armed robbery of a business in the 5500 block of Old Boyce Road in Boyce.

Jason Scott Hart, 35 of Boyce, was already in the Rapides Parish Detention Center on unrelated charges stemming from a Jan. 27 arrest.

According to witnesses, Hart entered the business armed with what appeared to be a firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of money, leaving the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

He was booked for the January armed robbery incident on charges of armed robbery, possession/introduction of contraband into parish prison or jail and contempt of court.

Hart was released on Feb. 11 after posting a $23,000 bond.

