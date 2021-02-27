Unrestrained Driver Killed in Grant Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

Grant Parish – On February 26, 2021, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Springhill Road south of Airbase Road. This crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Jonathan Brister of Pollock.

The initial investigation revealed a 2008 Nissan pickup truck, driven by Brister, was traveling southbound on Springhill Road. For reasons still under investigation, Brister lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the highway, and struck a tree.

Brister, who was unrestrained, was partially ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. Impairment and speed are suspected factors of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

