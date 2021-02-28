Advertisement

Charles “The Rev” Ward passes away

By Corey Howard
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - People in Central Louisiana are mourning the loss of a Menard High School and Northwestern State University alum, Charles “The Rev” Ward.

Ward passed away on Feb. 24 at the age of 70.

“I met him 15 years ago when we bought Spirits from Gary Perkins,” Lee Gwinn, a close friend and the owner of Spirits Food and Friends, said. “He was an integral part of the live music scene when we first started booking bands and spirits. Then he got into photography. And I can remember the day he got his first camera... Charles was at every event, capturing the moment of Central Louisiana and what was going on. And he will be remembered for that, for sure.”

