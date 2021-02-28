Jackson Street opens after ‘possible explosive material’ active scene

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 28, 2021) - The Alexandria Police Department has reopened the 3400 block of Jackson Street after working an active scene where possible explosive material was located inside a vehicle.

More to come.

#HappeningNow This is probably the ￼closest I can zoom in. Here’s a look at what’s happening on Jackson St. ￼Law efforcemnt appears to be searching a tan vehicle at the Circle K. Currently, we are waiting on more details from law efforcement about the “possible explosive material.” Posted by Corey Howard on Sunday, February 28, 2021

#HAPPENINGNOW: Jackson Street is closed right now from Fat Pat’s to the overpass near Chick-fil-A. Police say are working an active scene where they believe “possible explosive material” was located inside of a vehicle. Posted by Corey Howard on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.