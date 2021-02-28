Jackson Street opens after ‘possible explosive material’ active scene
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:
ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 28, 2021) - The Alexandria Police Department has reopened the 3400 block of Jackson Street after working an active scene where possible explosive material was located inside a vehicle.
More to come.
