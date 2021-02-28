Advertisement

Jackson Street opens after ‘possible explosive material’ active scene

The Alexandria Police Department has reopened the 3400 block of Jackson Street after working an...
The Alexandria Police Department has reopened the 3400 block of Jackson Street after working an active scene where possible explosive material was located inside a vehicle.(Source: KALB)
By Alexandria Police Department
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 28, 2021) - The Alexandria Police Department has reopened the 3400 block of Jackson Street after working an active scene where possible explosive material was located inside a vehicle.

More to come.

#HappeningNow This is probably the ￼closest I can zoom in. Here’s a look at what’s happening on Jackson St. ￼Law efforcemnt appears to be searching a tan vehicle at the Circle K. Currently, we are waiting on more details from law efforcement about the “possible explosive material.”

Posted by Corey Howard on Sunday, February 28, 2021

#HAPPENINGNOW: Jackson Street is closed right now from Fat Pat’s to the overpass near Chick-fil-A. Police say are working an active scene where they believe “possible explosive material” was located inside of a vehicle.

Posted by Corey Howard on Sunday, February 28, 2021

