Munson, Abney lead four Generals on RRAC All-Conference teams

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA Athletics) - Freshmen Rodney Munson and Jakemin Abney led the way, as four LSUA men’s basketball players were named to the Red River Athletic Conference teams, the conference announced Saturday.

Munson and Abney were named to the First Team All-RRAC, while newcomers Jevon Berry and Joe Lewis were chosen to the Second Team. Munson was also tabbed as the RRAC Freshman of the Year.

The two freshmen are the first freshmen to be named to the All-RRAC First Team since 2009-10.

Abney was chosen as the Generals selection to the Champions of Character team, as the coaches of each team chose one player from their team who demonstrated tremendous character from their team.

Munson, a New Orleans native, averaged 15.9 points and 4.2 assists per game on the season but turned it up to 11 once conference play begins. In RRAC action, he averaged 23.6 points and 6.6 assists per contest, both of which led the RRAC.

His 56.3 shooting percentage was third in league play and 57 percent in all games led the conference. His brightest moment was his 34-point effort against No. 2 LSU-Shreveport, making 13 of 18 shots and 4-of-7 from 3-point land.

Abney, a true freshman from Simsboro, La., made his presence felt early on with a 20-point outing at UNT-Dallas. Like his freshman teammate, Abney turned it to another gear once conference play began. He averaged 13.5 points in all games, but in league action, his 18 points per outing were third in the RRAC, trailing only Munson and LSUS’ Leondre Washington.

Lewis, a junior from Grenada, Miss., averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for LSUA in his first year. His 7.8 rebounds per game in conference play was second in the RRAC, only behind Jarvis Christian’s Semaj Matthews.

The transfer from Holmes CC made his presence known immediately, scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the season-opening win over Dallas Christian. That was one of his league-high four double-doubles on the season.

Berry, another newcomer, was a steady performer for the Generals. The transfer from LSU-Eunice averaged 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in RRAC play.

He finished in the top 12 in seven major categories, including shooting 50 percent from the field, which ranked fifth in league play. His biggest moment came in the win over No. 2 LSUS driving for a game-winning layup, sending the Pilots home with their first and only loss.

The quartet leads the Generals into action on Sunday evening when they begin the RRAC Conference Tournament at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria. Being the No. 3 seed, LSUA will face off against No. 19 Texas A&M-Texarkana at approximately 5:30.

The teams met once with TAMUT winning at The Fort on Feb. 11. Berry, Munson, and Abney combined for 48 points, but they were the only Generals to reach double figures and Lewis played fewer than 16 minutes due to foul trouble. LSUA aims for revenge on Sunday evening.

The winner battles the winner of No. 4 JCC and No. 1 LSUS, which play each other following the conclusion of LSUA/TAMUT.

