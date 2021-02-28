Thaxton named First Team All-RRAC, headlining four LSUA selections

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA Athletics) - Kelsey Thaxton was named First Team All-Red River Athletic Conference, headlining the four members of the LSUA women’s basketball team chosen as All-Conference selections, the conference announced on Saturday.

In addition to Thaxton’s First Team selection, junior Ciera Daniels was named to the Second Team and sophomore Jay Demouchet and freshman Raegan Ojoro were named honorable mention.

Thaxton, a junior from Many, La., averaged 19.8 points overall and 19.5 points in conference action, both of which were second in the RRAC.

It is the third consecutive season Thaxton was named First Team All-RRAC.

In conference action, she averaged 6.5 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the league, and third among guards.

Her brightest moment this season came in the last game of the regular season, dropping a season-high 29 points, including 16 in the final quarter, to help LSUA come back from a 10-point deficit to defeat Texas A&M-Texarkana, which had only lost one conference contest up to that point.

Ciera Daniels, a Bronx, N.Y. native, was named to an All-RRAC team for the second consecutive season. Daniels’ 9.3 rebounds overall and 9.9 rebounds per conference game were both fourth in the RRAC. She ranked in the top five in overall points per and top 10 in points in league games.

Her five double-doubles were third in conference play and she scored in double figures in every game she played in. Her best performance came on Feb. 4 against Southwest, scoring 17 points on an efficient 8-of-16 shooting, as well as grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Demouchet, a native of Abbeville, La., did not play until Jan. 25 but made her presence felt early and often, leading the team to a 5-3 record. In her first game back against Southwest, she recorded her first career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Her 7.7 assists per game led the RRAC.

She also led the Generals back to win against TAMUT with 16 points on an incredibly efficient 6-of-8 shooting, as well as dishing out eight assists.

Ojoro, a Lake Charles native, proved herself as one of the league’s best rebounders in her first season. Overall, she hauled down 8.4 rebounds, but in conference play, she grabbed 10.6 per game, which was second in the conference. That total was only surpassed by First Team All-RRAC selection Isabel Rodriguez’s 12.6.

The freshman’s three double-doubles were fifth in the RRAC. Her biggest performance was hauling down 20 boards in the comeback win over TAMUT. That total is second in program history, only to Daniels’ 24 she had in 2020.

After the thrilling victory against TAMUT last time out, the Generals play the same team in the first game at the RRAC Tournament, beginning on Sunday. The game will be at approximately 3:30 at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. Tickets are $10.

The teams split during the regular season with each winning at home. In Texarkana, the Eagles dominated the final three quarters, winning by 26 against the shorthanded Generals, playing without Daniels. Sunday’s contest is the rubber match.

