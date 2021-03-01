Advertisement

AARP holding virtual town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccine

Keyboard
Keyboard(Elise Amendola | AP)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, March 1 at 10:30 a.m., AARP Louisiana will host a statewide virtual town hall to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Eric Griggs will join the town hall to discuss the vaccine, its distribution and how we can combat COVID-19 in Louisiana. Dr. Eric Griggs, MD, also known as “Doc Griggs”, is a New Orleans-based Community Medicine Doctor and Health Educator who has dedicated his professional life to raising health and wellness awareness in the communities across the country.

Dr. Griggs was recently appointed as Assistant Professor at the LSU School of Medicine; Adjunct Professor for the Xavier University College of Pharmacy and he is the Director for Community Medicine at Access Health Louisiana. Since the start of the pandemic, Doc Griggs has become a local, state and national figure in explaining the risks, exposure, care, prevention and treatment against COVID-19.

During this live virtual town hall, participants will have a chance to have their questions answered by Doc Griggs in real-time. This event is free and will be moderated by Denise Bottcher, AARP Louisiana State Director.

To register to join this live conversation visit https://vekeo.com/event/aarplouisiana-65552/. 

The event will be live-streamed on the AARP Louisiana Facebook page.

