Another company protests Louisiana’s voting machine search

Amanda Bohren holds her one-year-old son, Luke Spencer Bohren, as she waits to vote on Election...
(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Another elections technology firm is objecting to the terms of Louisiana’s voting machine search.

Election Systems and Software accuses Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin of trying to manipulate the bid process to benefit its current contractor.

The vendor known as ES&S says Ardoin’s bid solicitation makes it impossible for any company to meet the criteria except for Dominion Voting Systems.

ES&S successfully disputed Louisiana’s last voting machine search in 2018. It’s the second interested bidder in Louisiana’s voting machine contract to object to the latest search terms Ardoin issued in January.

Louisiana’s chief procurement officer has stalled the search process while reviewing the complaints. Ardoin has defended his approach as fair.

