Buckeye’s Trenton Rizzo breaking regional record named Play of the Week

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Buckeye’s Trenton Rizzo breaking the regional record for the bench press on Saturday, February 27 was named the SportsNite Play of the Week.

Rizzo would break the record of 345 lbs. with a 355 lb. bench press. He would then reset the record with a 385 lb. bench press. Rizzo would attempt to break the state record of 400 lbs. by attempting a 4005 lb. bench press but would fail.

Click the video below to see his two attempts and one failed attempt.

