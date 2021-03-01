CDC recommends one-dose COVID-19 vaccine; Louisiana expecting allotment of 37,900 doses

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Sunday, Feb. 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend the country’s third COVID-19 vaccine.

Louisiana expects an allotment of 37,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine sometime this week, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Along with the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, it is authorized for use following “rigorous trials and evaluation.”

“We are hopeful over the coming weeks and months that this third vaccine will help ease supply constraints and bring America and Louisiana one step closer to ending this pandemic,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, in a news release. “This is a very good vaccine and very exciting news. When it’s your turn, I urge you to take whatever vaccine you can get your hands on. Passing up the opportunity could literally cost you your life.”

According to LDH, the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine “could be especially beneficial for people who have difficulty taking time off work, and may offer more protection faster than the other two vaccines, which require two shots three and four weeks apart.”

Also, the vaccine is easier to handle, lasting up to three months in a refrigerator, unlike the other vaccines which must be stored at very cold temperatures.

“Our goal is to ensure everyone in Louisiana has the opportunity to get the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, in a news release. “I encourage all residents to ask questions, get the facts and begin conversations with your doctor or other medical professionals in your communities now so you are ready when it’s your turn.”

