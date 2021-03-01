Advertisement

CDC recommends one-dose COVID-19 vaccine; Louisiana expecting allotment of 37,900 doses

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KALB)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Sunday, Feb. 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend the country’s third COVID-19 vaccine.

Louisiana expects an allotment of 37,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine sometime this week, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Along with the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, it is authorized for use following “rigorous trials and evaluation.”

“We are hopeful over the coming weeks and months that this third vaccine will help ease supply constraints and bring America and Louisiana one step closer to ending this pandemic,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, in a news release. “This is a very good vaccine and very exciting news. When it’s your turn, I urge you to take whatever vaccine you can get your hands on. Passing up the opportunity could literally cost you your life.”

According to LDH, the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine “could be especially beneficial for people who have difficulty taking time off work, and may offer more protection faster than the other two vaccines, which require two shots three and four weeks apart.”

Also, the vaccine is easier to handle, lasting up to three months in a refrigerator, unlike the other vaccines which must be stored at very cold temperatures.

“Our goal is to ensure everyone in Louisiana has the opportunity to get the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, in a news release. “I encourage all residents to ask questions, get the facts and begin conversations with your doctor or other medical professionals in your communities now so you are ready when it’s your turn.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the incident that took place around 10:45 a.m. this...
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Ariana, a.k.a, "Baby Valley", was unexpectedly born in the parking lot of Valley View Nursing...
“Special Delivery”-Mother Gives Birth in Nursing Home Parking Lot
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Grant Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4600 block of Futrell...
Futrell Street homicide investigation
Crime Stoppers has identified the victim who was fatally shot on Enterprise Road as Lentavius...
Victim identified from Enterprise Road homicide

Latest News

State Senator Heather Cloud, District 28
State Sen. Cloud discusses Louisiana rental assistance
State Sen. Cloud discusses Louisiana rental assistance
Authorities identify 14-year-old killed in Beauregard oil well explosion
Small businesses are struggling across the country and right here in Cenla. That’s according to...
February economic dashboard released; small businesses still struggling during pandemic