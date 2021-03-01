Advertisement

Crawfish prices stable once again

By Corey Howard
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Louisiana’s most popular foods recently found a stable price. Toby Brazzel, the owner of Robbie G’s Restaurant, says they started selling their crawfish for almost $10 a pound.

Then prices went down to around six-dollars a pound. However, the recent winter weather caused the price to go back up slightly.

“Every crawfish season is unique in its own way,” Brazzel said. “You’re dealing with a marketable item that’s very sensitive to the cold weather. So, there are times when the crawfish went back in the ground because they got so cold, and we weren’t catching anything. So, now they are starting to come back out because we got pretty weather, and it warmed up.”

