Advertisement

DA offers plea deal to Central pastor Tony Spell

Pastor Tony Spell
Pastor Tony Spell(AP Photo / Gerald Herbert)
By Robb Hays
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deal is on the table for Central pastor Tony Spell to put his legal troubles behind him.

In court Monday, District Attorney Hillar Moore informed the court his office would drop all charges against Spell if the pastor would plead ‘no contest’ to just one of the charges he faces.

Spell was arrested last year and accused of six counts of violating the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions by having too many people gathered inside his church for various services.

Spell’s attorney is currently asking the First Circuit to rule on the constitutionality of the governor’s order before considering Moore’s plea offer.

“The district attorney has been very respectful and very reasonable,” Spell’s attorney Jeff Wittenbrink said Monday, March 1. “But, we just have a difference of opinion on whether or not this action by the governor is constitutional or not. And, the latest United States Supreme Court cases tend to swing on our side.”

If the plea is accepted, it would be up to the presiding judge to impose sentencing.

The matter is scheduled to be back in court on June 1. The spell was not in court for Monday’s proceedings.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the incident that took place around 10:45 a.m. this...
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Ariana, a.k.a, "Baby Valley", was unexpectedly born in the parking lot of Valley View Nursing...
“Special Delivery”-Mother Gives Birth in Nursing Home Parking Lot
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Grant Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4600 block of Futrell...
Futrell Street homicide investigation
Crime Stoppers has identified the victim who was fatally shot on Enterprise Road as Lentavius...
Victim identified from Enterprise Road homicide

Latest News

Amanda Bohren holds her one-year-old son, Luke Spencer Bohren, as she waits to vote on Election...
Another company protests Louisiana’s voting machine search
Max Lakes
Max Lakes
Matt Laborde
Matt Laborde
Samantha Stanley
Samantha Stanley