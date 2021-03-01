DA offers plea deal to Central pastor Tony Spell

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deal is on the table for Central pastor Tony Spell to put his legal troubles behind him.

In court Monday, District Attorney Hillar Moore informed the court his office would drop all charges against Spell if the pastor would plead ‘no contest’ to just one of the charges he faces.

Spell was arrested last year and accused of six counts of violating the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions by having too many people gathered inside his church for various services.

Spell’s attorney is currently asking the First Circuit to rule on the constitutionality of the governor’s order before considering Moore’s plea offer.

“The district attorney has been very respectful and very reasonable,” Spell’s attorney Jeff Wittenbrink said Monday, March 1. “But, we just have a difference of opinion on whether or not this action by the governor is constitutional or not. And, the latest United States Supreme Court cases tend to swing on our side.”

If the plea is accepted, it would be up to the presiding judge to impose sentencing.

The matter is scheduled to be back in court on June 1. The spell was not in court for Monday’s proceedings.

