Gov. Edwards to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Tuesday; will receive second dose of vaccine

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards receives his first dose of the Pfizer-manufactured coronavirus...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards receives his first dose of the Pfizer-manufactured coronavirus vaccine following a news conference at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, La. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.(Source: Lauren Leist via WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his first news conference of the month at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.

The governor is expected to announce whether or not Louisiana will remain in a modified version of Phase 2 of reopening the economy or move to a different phase.

His current order keeping the state in Phase 2 expires at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Gov. Edwards will also discuss the state’s vaccination efforts after the Johnson & Johnson-manufactured coronavirus was given emergency federal approval on Saturday, Feb. 27. Almost 4 million doses of that vaccine currently being shipped out to healthcare providers across the U.S.

On Friday, Feb. 26, the Archdiocese of New Orleans denounced the Johnson & Johnson-manufactured vaccine, calling it “morally corrupt” for its use of cells derived from abortions.

The church called the single-dose vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson “morally compromised, as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.”

Later in the afternoon, Gov. Edwards will receive his second dose of the Pfizer-manufactured coronavirus vaccine. He received his first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 9.

The governor’s address will be live streaming in this story and carried live on the following TV stations: WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, and KSLA-TV in Shreveport.

