Advertisement

NOLA Archdiocese calls J&J vaccine ‘morally corrupt’ for use of abortion cells

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.(AP)
By WVUE Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans is encouraging Catholics to consider choosing other coronavirus vaccines over the shot manufactured by Johnson and Johnson due to the use of cells derived from abortions.

The church issued a statement on Fri., Feb. 26, calling the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine “morally compromised, as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.”

The Pfizer and Moderna shots “can be morally acceptable for Catholics as the connection to abortion is extremely remote,” the statement said.

State health officials have urged Louisianans to get a shot as soon as one is available, regardless of manufacturer.

Unlike both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, Johnson & Johnson shot does not need to be stored in cold temperatures, which will likely make distributing it easier.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use on Saturday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the incident that took place around 10:45 a.m. this...
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Ariana, a.k.a, "Baby Valley", was unexpectedly born in the parking lot of Valley View Nursing...
“Special Delivery”-Mother Gives Birth in Nursing Home Parking Lot
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Grant Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4600 block of Futrell...
Futrell Street homicide investigation
Crime Stoppers has identified the victim who was fatally shot on Enterprise Road as Lentavius...
Victim identified from Enterprise Road homicide

Latest News

Boil advisories for Cenla
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards receives his first dose of the Pfizer-manufactured coronavirus...
Gov. Edwards to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Tuesday; will receive second dose of vaccine
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFORMATION: Local pharmacies, how to register and distribution updates
Small businesses are struggling across the country and right here in Cenla. That’s according to...
February economic dashboard released; small businesses still struggling during pandemic