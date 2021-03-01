NOLA Archdiocese calls J&J vaccine ‘morally corrupt’ for use of abortion cells

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans is encouraging Catholics to consider choosing other coronavirus vaccines over the shot manufactured by Johnson and Johnson due to the use of cells derived from abortions.

The church issued a statement on Fri., Feb. 26, calling the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine “morally compromised, as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.”

The Pfizer and Moderna shots “can be morally acceptable for Catholics as the connection to abortion is extremely remote,” the statement said.

State health officials have urged Louisianans to get a shot as soon as one is available, regardless of manufacturer.

Unlike both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, Johnson & Johnson shot does not need to be stored in cold temperatures, which will likely make distributing it easier.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use on Saturday.

