Oil well explosion reported in Beauregard Parish, one fatality

Oil well explosion reported in Beauregard Parish
Oil well explosion reported in Beauregard Parish(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)
By Davon Cole
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONGVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there has been a fatality after an oil well explosion near Cordial Lane in Longville.

The explosion occurred sometime on Sunday evening. The BPSO, Louisiana State Police Emergency Services, Louisiana Fire Marshal, and District 1 Ward 2 District Fire Department are all on the scene.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirms that the fire is out, the scene is contained and there is no danger to the community.

Ward 6 Fire was dispatched to assist Beauregard Parish Fire District #2 with an oil well fire on South Cooley Rd in the...

Posted by Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One on Sunday, February 28, 2021

