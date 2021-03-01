Oil well explosion reported in Beauregard Parish, one fatality
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONGVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there has been a fatality after an oil well explosion near Cordial Lane in Longville.
The explosion occurred sometime on Sunday evening. The BPSO, Louisiana State Police Emergency Services, Louisiana Fire Marshal, and District 1 Ward 2 District Fire Department are all on the scene.
Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirms that the fire is out, the scene is contained and there is no danger to the community.
