State Sen. Cloud discusses Louisiana rental assistance

(KALB) - Families across the country are struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic. Housing advocates say as many as 140,000 Louisiana families are at risk of eviction. Currently, the state is on track to launch a rental assistance program. State Senator Heather Cloud, District 28, discusses this program and some ideas she has to stretch money further for families.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.