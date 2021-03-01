University Academy Lady Lions heading to second consecutive title game
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The University Academy Lady Lions girls’ basketball team will head to its’ second consecutive Division V State Championship game after beating St. Joseph’s, 65-28.
Senior guard Destiny Deville led all scorers with 23 points.
The Lady Lions will face Claiborne Christian for the Division V State Championship on Thursday, March 4 at 12 p.m.
Click the video above to watch the highlights and hear from head coach Craig Whittington.
