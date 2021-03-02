Anacoco man killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - According to Louisiana State Police, an Anacoco man was killed in a fatal crash on Hwy 111, north of Hwy 8, on March 1.

Phillip Charles Trackey, 47, was driving a 1999 Ford F-150 northbound on Hwy 111. For reasons still under investigation, Trackey drove off the roadway and struck a fence post. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSP. All rights reserved.