Advertisement

Anacoco man killed in Vernon Parish crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Associated Press)
By LSP
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - According to Louisiana State Police, an Anacoco man was killed in a fatal crash on Hwy 111, north of Hwy 8, on March 1.

Phillip Charles Trackey, 47, was driving a 1999 Ford F-150 northbound on Hwy 111. For reasons still under investigation, Trackey drove off the roadway and struck a fence post. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Oil well explosion reported in Beauregard Parish
Authorities identify 14-year-old killed in Beauregard oil well explosion
Pastor Tony Spell
DA offers plea deal to Central pastor Tony Spell
COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFORMATION: Local pharmacies, how to register and distribution updates
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Grant Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected

Latest News

PLEDGE KIDS 3221
PLEDGE KIDS 3221
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Leesville makes top 10 in the nation for rental property prices
Leesville listed as eighth most affordable city for renters